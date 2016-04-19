April 19 The following are the top stories in
- U.S. Federal prosecutors have launched a criminal
investigation into whether Theranos Inc misled investors about
the state of its technology and operations, according to people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1S74n8n)
- Saudi Arabia's decision over the weekend to refuse to
freeze oil output without Iran's participation indicates a
heightened willingness in the kingdom to mix politics and oil
policy amid tensions with Tehran and Washington. (on.wsj.com/1S74v81)
- Top U.S. regulators are set to focus on borrowing by the
hedge-fund industry, particularly large funds, as they assess
potential risks in the asset-management sector. (on.wsj.com/1S74CQZ)
- U.S. law enforcement sought information from Apple
4,000 times, covering 16,112 devices, in the second
half of 2015, according to Apple's biannual transparency report,
released late Monday. (on.wsj.com/1S7515T)
