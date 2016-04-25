April 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United States plans to send up to 250 additional military personnel to Syria to help local forces fighting Islamic State, significantly expanding the small American footprint in the war-ravaged country, according to U.S. officials. (on.wsj.com/1SYDy2d)

- U.S. President Barack Obama made an emphatic pitch for international trade deals during a visit to the German city of Hannover on Sunday, as he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel tried to lift momentum for a trans-Atlantic agreement that is facing resistance in both countries. (on.wsj.com/1SYDLlX)

- In an unprecedented last-ditch effort to stop Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump, his two remaining rivals, Ted Cruz and John Kasich, announced Sunday night they are divvying up the upcoming primary states to try to block the New York businessman's path to the GOP nomination. (on.wsj.com/1SYDPSU)

- Airbus Group SE will open itself up to financing from an unlikely source when the first jet is delivered Monday from its new factory in Alabama, the U.S. Export-Import Bank. (on.wsj.com/1SYDYWn)