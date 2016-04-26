April 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Federal regulators are poised to approve Charter Communications Inc's $55 billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc, but they will force the merged company to live up to stringent obligations that don't apply to its bigger rivals. (on.wsj.com/1SFDIPc)

- Stock markets across Asia were generally lower Tuesday as investors stayed cautious ahead of central bank meetings this week in Japan and the United States. (on.wsj.com/1Taq2Je)

- Chocolate maker Hershey Co has a solution for America's waning taste for candy: beef snacks. The 122-year-old company is betting that dried meat bars are the new chocolate bars. (on.wsj.com/1TtD5rV)

- Donald Trump is poised to sweep five states' Republican primaries on the Eastern Seaboard on Tuesday, but his rivals are already looking ahead to next week's contest in Indiana, which may be their last chance to keep Trump from clinching the party's presidential nomination. (on.wsj.com/23XxfHG) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)