April 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. corporate profits, weighed down by the energy slump and slowing global growth, are set to decline for the third straight quarter in the longest slide in earnings since the financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1TgMuR2)

- Atlantic City has so little money left that it could miss a $1.8 million bond payment due Sunday, a step that would make it the first New Jersey municipality to default on debt since the Great Depression. (on.wsj.com/1rlY2Mm)

- Amazon.com Inc on Thursday delivered its most profitable quarter ever, topping last year's record holiday period, thanks to surging sales from its lucrative cloud-computing business. (on.wsj.com/1XXjcL9)

- Two weeks ago, Comcast Corp executives got a tip that DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc, the studio behind "Shrek" and "Kung Fu Panda" and the focus of perpetual takeover rumors, was about to be sold. (on.wsj.com/1WVGB1h) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)