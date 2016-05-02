May 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Halliburton and Baker Hughes called off their merger, once valued at nearly $35 billion, which encountered opposition on several continents from regulators who claimed that it would hurt competition in the oilfield services business. (on.wsj.com/1Z1Avep)

- Hulu is developing a subscription service that would stream feeds of popular broadcast and cable TV channels, a move that would make the company a competitor to traditional pay-TV providers and other new digital entrants. (on.wsj.com/1Z1Aw1W)

- A group including private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC boosted its bid for Apollo Education Group Inc in an effort to salvage the takeover of the University of Phoenix owner amid shareholder resistance. (on.wsj.com/1Z1AA1A)

- Republican front runner Donald Trump holds a 15-point lead over his rivals in Indiana's Republican presidential primary, while Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton has a four-point edge ahead of Bernie Sanders, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News/Marist Poll finds. (on.wsj.com/1VGzZV8) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)