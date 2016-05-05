May 5 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The U.S. Justice Department warned North Carolina
officials that it considers the state's new bathroom law a
violation of the Civil Rights Act. (on.wsj.com/1To3Taf)
- Tesla Motors plans to ramp up annual production
to a half-million vehicles, two years earlier than planned, but
will do so without its two top manufacturing executives. (on.wsj.com/1To3wfG)
- Tribune Publishing Co's board of directors
rejected an unsolicited acquisition offer from Gannett Co
, calling the bid "opportunistic". (on.wsj.com/1To3vIO)
- Former Republican senator, 82-year-old Bob Bennett of
Utah, one of the first incumbents ousted in a national wave of
anti-incumbent sentiment in 2010, has died, his assistant said.
(on.wsj.com/1To3p3V)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)