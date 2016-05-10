May 10 The following are the top stories in the
- North Carolina and the Obama administration filed dueling
lawsuits against each other Monday over the state's bathroom
law, in a legal showdown that some experts said could settle for
good the question of whether the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects
transgender people. (on.wsj.com/1T2thmF)
- Donald Trump sought Monday to clarify his views on fiscal
and monetary policy, saying he was open to compromise on tax
cuts but wouldn't try to alter the terms of the nation's $19
trillion in debt, which he called "absolutely sacred." (on.wsj.com/1T2tnL6)
- Alonzo Knowles, who was accused of hacking email accounts
of celebrities to steal unreleased scripts, personal information
such as social security numbers and explicit photos and videos
pleaded guilty in a New York federal court Monday to criminal
copyright infringement and identity theft. (on.wsj.com/1T2tpTi)
- California Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday issued an executive
order making permanent some temporary water restrictions imposed
to help the state through a severe drought, despite a wet winter
that eased some dry conditions. (on.wsj.com/1T2tzKk)
