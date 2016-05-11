May 11 The following are the top stories in the
- House Speaker Paul Ryan acknowledged tensions within the
Republican Party at the end of its turbulent presidential
primary, and said he hoped meetings this week with presumptive
nominee Donald Trump would help the GOP reach authentic unity,
rather than have to "fake" it. (on.wsj.com/1sc0E0b)
- U.S. prosecutors said they wouldn't seek the death penalty
against a man accused of leading the 2012 attack on an American
diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, that killed an
ambassador and three other people. (on.wsj.com/1sc0FRB)
- Allegations that Facebook Inc workers manipulated
for political purposes the social network's ranking of popular
topics triggered new anxieties about the influence of Silicon
Valley giants through both their software and their employees.
Facebook denied a report that its "news curators" altered its
list of "trending topics" by suppressing conservative viewpoints
and injecting news stories that weren't popular. (on.wsj.com/1sc2jme)
- Astronomers using NASA's Kepler Space Telescope said they
have confirmed the existence of 1,284 newly discovered planets
around distant stars, doubling the number of alien worlds
detected by the agency's planet-hunting probe. (on.wsj.com/1sc2ga7)
