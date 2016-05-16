BRIEF-Orbite HPA plant update
* Orbite -Calcination system at high purity alumina plant presently in temperature ramp up mode to operational conditions for continued production of HPA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Amazon.com Inc is set to roll out new lines of private-label brands in the coming weeks that will include its first broad push into perishable foods, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1VYaz5t)
- Tencent Holdings Ltd is increasing the amount of its planned bank loan to as much as $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said, as the Chinese Internet giant beefs up its war chest for potential acquisitions. (on.wsj.com/1TUWZwl)
- A Mississippi power plant intended as a showcase for clean-coal technology has turned into a costly mess for utility Southern Co, which is now facing an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, a lawsuit from unhappy customers and a price tag that has more than doubled to $6.6 billion. (on.wsj.com/1VYb53y) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
* Scientific Games announces upsizing and pricing of private add-on offering of $1.15 billion of 7.000% senior secured notes
* Elekta receives 510(k) clearance for Venezia, an image-guided brachytherapy applicator for treating advanced-stage gynecological cancers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: