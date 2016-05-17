May 17 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc disclosed
Monday that it had made a $1 billion bet on Apple Inc
stock earlier this year, boosting the iPhone maker's market
value by more than $18 billion.(on.wsj.com/1TWLAMh)
- The Supreme Court, unable to resolve the dispute between
religious employers and the Obama administration over
contraception coverage in the government's health-care law, sent
the matter back to lower courts to seek a compromise between the
parties.(on.wsj.com/1TWLyUK)
- Facebook Inc is now selling video ads on behalf of
other companies, a move that could prove lucrative for the
technology giant and intensify its competition with Alphabet
Inc. subsidiary Google and other online ad specialists. (on.wsj.com/1TWLEff)
- Phone book publisher Dex Media Inc filed for
chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday evening after reaching a
restructuring deal with creditors. (on.wsj.com/1TWLJPW)
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)