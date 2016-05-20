May 20 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Authorities trying to locate an EgyptAir plane that
disappeared from radar Thursday were battling a lack of concrete
evidence and conflicting reports to puzzle out what downed the
plane. (on.wsj.com/27GdUu1)
- Bayer AG 's offer to buy Monsanto Co, on
the heels of two other giant agricultural deals, would put a
significant share of the corn-seed and pesticide market in the
hands of just three companies, raising concerns among U.S.
farmers and legislators about more expensive products and fewer
choices. (on.wsj.com/27Ge4l1)
- Verizon Communications Inc and others are expected
to bid around $2 billion to $3 billion in the auction for Yahoo
Inc's core business, less than what the troubled
Internet pioneer was expected to fetch, according to people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/27Ge8RN)
- Deutsche Bank AG is investigating a series of
trades that may have improperly generated millions of dollars in
personal profits, some at the bank's expense, for a handful of
current and former employees, according to people familiar with
the matter. (on.wsj.com/27Ge58I)
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)