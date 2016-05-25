May 25 The following are the top stories in the
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co plans to spin off
most of its technology services operations and merge them with
those of Computer Sciences Corp., in an $8.5-billion transaction
that marks HP Enterprise's latest adjustment to a shifting
landscape that is roiling the market for corporate technology.
- Eurozone finance ministers and the International Monetary
Fund patched together a deal in the early hours of Wednesday
that clears the way for fresh loans for Greece and sets out how
- A real estate firm that has been a favored investment of
Tennessee Republican Senator Bob Corker is under investigation
by federal law enforcement officials for alleged accounting
- Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Tuesday she has
decided to seek the death penalty for Dylann Roof, a white man
charged with killing nine parishioners at a black church in
