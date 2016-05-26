May 26 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and her
lax record keeping while secretary of state violated the
department's policies, an independent watchdog said, a rebuke
that keeps the issue alive as she campaigns for president. (on.wsj.com/1WkWoYk)
- Twitter Inc on Wednesday confirmed it is
curtailing an advertisement effort that encouraged people to
purchase products from merchants without leaving the
social-media service. (on.wsj.com/25iWph3)
- Eleven states, led by Texas, are suing the Obama
administration over a new policy saying public schools must let
transgender students use the bathroom of their choice - calling
the directive "a massive social experiment" running roughshod
over "common-sense policies", according to the complaint. (on.wsj.com/1WkWvDf)
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)