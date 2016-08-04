Aug 4 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Senior Justice Department officials objected to sending a plane loaded with cash to Tehran at the same time that Iran released four imprisoned Americans, but their objections were overruled by the State Department, according to people familiar with the discussions. on.wsj.com/2aSUOx8

- Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence on Wednesday endorsed Paul Ryan in his primary race, a day after Donald Trump kicked off a new GOP firestorm by withholding support from the House speaker. on.wsj.com/2aS2wqK

- A woman was killed and five other people were wounded in a knife attack in central London late Wednesday, London's Metropolitan Police said. on.wsj.com/2avJDEC

- Tesla Motors Inc's loss widened in the second quarter amid higher costs, but the company stuck to an ambitious plan that calls for building nearly 80,000 cars in 2016 and pulling forward a cheaper sedan aimed at the mass market. on.wsj.com/2aR7K6m

(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)