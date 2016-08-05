Aug 5 The following are the top stories in the
- Belgian financial investigators looking into recent terror
plots have discovered a disturbing trend: Some of the suspects
were collecting welfare benefits until shortly before they
carried out their attacks. on.wsj.com/2aUCB1P
- U.S. officials don't expect to extradite an imam Turkey
blames for masterminding a failed coup because they aren't
convinced by the evidence Ankara has presented and are troubled
by threatening public statements from Turkish officials,
according to people familiar with the discussions. on.wsj.com/2aMryoO
- Two months after the European Central Bank started buying
corporate bonds, the Bank of England said Thursday that it would
adopt a similar strategy. It will buy as much as 10 billion
pounds ($13.13 billion) of UK corporate debt starting in
September as part of a larger package of stimulus measures,
including 60 billion pounds of additional government-bond
purchases. on.wsj.com/2aXBEX1
- Republican Donald Trump showed signs that he is trying to
get his campaign back on track amid a series of recent missteps,
as a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll found Democrat
Hillary Clinton opening a 9-point lead nationally over the New
York businessman. on.wsj.com/2aMMY5k
