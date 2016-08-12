UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
- The European Union's antitrust authority opened a full-blown investigation into the proposed merger of Dow Chemical Co and DuPont, which could require the companies to make bigger concessions to clear their blockbuster deal. on.wsj.com/2aPKYwu
- Macy's Inc said it would close 100 stores, admitting that some locations were worth more as real estate than retail outlets as shoppers continue to spend more online and at discount chains. on.wsj.com/2aPLqe8
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co agreed to pay about $275 million to buy Silicon Graphics International Corp, a once-influential pioneer in computing hardware that wound up settling into a small industry niche. on.wsj.com/2aPM7E4
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: