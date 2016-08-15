Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
Aug 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Two websites whose operators are believed to have ties to the Russian government now serve as portals for leaking sensitive information about the Democratic Party and its supporters. on.wsj.com/2bw1cut
- Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker declared a state of emergency in Milwaukee on Sunday and activated the state's National Guard, a day after violence erupted in the city spurred by the fatal police shooting of an armed man following a traffic stop. on.wsj.com/2bw2ZQ7
- Google parent Alphabet Inc is rethinking its high-speed internet business after initial rollouts proved more expensive and time consuming than anticipated, a stark contrast to the fanfare that greeted its launch six years ago. on.wsj.com/2bhBuW8
- Private-equity firm TPG has agreed to buy cable-television providers RCN and Grande Communications for about $2.25 billion including debt. on.wsj.com/2bwkU9x (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
VIENNA, Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, confirmed a fall in its full-year core profit, largely due to tough price competition which it expects to persist in 2017.