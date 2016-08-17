Aug 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A growing exodus from hedge funds extended to two of the biggest names in the industry Tuesday, Tudor Investment and Brevan Howard, as disenchanted investors increasingly shun what was once the hottest place to put money. Hedge funds and actively managed mutual funds have been underperforming since financial markets began their rebound in early 2009. on.wsj.com/2bboNON

- Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane announced her resignation Tuesday, a day after she was convicted of perjury and obstruction in a case stemming from her leak of grand jury materials. on.wsj.com/2aZxCIo

- Ford Motor plans to release a fully driverless car without a steering wheel or pedals in the next five years, the latest salvo in a technological arms race engulfing the global auto industry. on.wsj.com/2aYyKfo

- Univision Communications won a court-administered auction for Gawker Media Group, outbidding Ziff Davis for control of the digital media pioneer that was forced into bankruptcy by a costly legal battle with former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan. on.wsj.com/2baMnLJ

