Aug 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- An Iranian cargo plane left Geneva with $400 million in cash after a flight with Americans aboard took off from Tehran in January. on.wsj.com/2byZtS3

- Some Republicans welcomed Donald Trump's overhaul of his campaign staff, while others worried that Trump couldn't recover lost ground by choosing a provocative media entrepreneur who has never run a campaign to lead his team. on.wsj.com/2bBNJ3a

- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sent undercover investigators to BancorpSouth Inc as part of an investigation into alleged mortgage discrimination, the latest example of the agency testing boundaries with its enforcement tactics. on.wsj.com/2b2Nn0U

- Federal Reserve officials, playing a waiting game on the economy, sought to keep their options open at a July policy meeting as they tried to reconcile differences over whether it was time to raise short-term interest rates again. on.wsj.com/2b1Byew (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)