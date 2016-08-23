Aug 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A federal judge prodded the U.S. State Department to quickly review a batch of 14,900 recently discovered emails as the controversy over Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's correspondence while she served as America's top diplomat continued to simmer. on.wsj.com/2bPHYig

- Despite signs that Donald Trump may be softening his rhetoric on the issue that catapulted him to political prominence, cracking down on illegal immigrants, the Republican presidential nominee said Monday that he wasn't waffling and reiterated his commitment to strict anti-immigration measures. on.wsj.com/2bQBNdI

- A U.S. national security panel cleared China National Chemical Corp's $43 billion planned takeover of seed giant Syngenta AG, months after shooting down much smaller Chinese deals for electronics and lightbulb manufacturers. on.wsj.com/2bcD90W

- Ryan Lochte has lost all of his major endorsement deals as swimwear company Speedo USA, clothing line Ralph Lauren Corp , a mattress maker and a hair-removal brand have dropped their sponsorship of the Olympic swimmer in the wake of the Rio de Janeiro scandal. on.wsj.com/2bHf00G

- Pfizer Inc said that it had agreed to buy biotech Medivation Inc for about $14 billion, in a move that adds one of the crown jewels of the multibillion-dollar market for cancer drugs to Pfizer's portfolio. on.wsj.com/2bwpaW4

- New York's environmental regulator has notified federal officials that General Electric Co's seven-year, $1.6 billion dredging campaign to remove industrial pollutants from the Hudson River has been inadequate. on.wsj.com/2bBQ25H

- Sharp Corp will implement a large-scale corporate restructuring to achieve profitability, with the hope of restoring the brand's image as a global provider of innovative consumer electronics, the company's new chief executive said Monday. on.wsj.com/2b8KP7w

