- The Clinton Foundation is considering exceptions to its
plan to stop accepting corporate and foreign donations and
reduce family involvement as a way to insulate Hillary Clinton
from potential conflicts of interest if elected president. on.wsj.com/2bPfl1u
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average's recent rise has lifted
many stocks in Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but the
rally in Dow Chemical has put the chemical firm's
dividends to Warren Buffett's company at risk. on.wsj.com/2bOgciU
- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck central Italy early
Wednesday, flattening towns and killing at least 159 people,
with dozens missing and many trapped beneath the rubble of
buildings that collapsed while they slept. on.wsj.com/2bODQfc
- Mylan NV became the latest pharmaceutical company
to face popular outrage about higher drug costs, as attacks
mounted Wednesday on the company's substantial price increases
for the EpiPen emergency allergy treatment. on.wsj.com/2bOBkWC
- Hyundai Motor reached a tentative wage deal
with its unions, which puts an end to damaging strikes and paves
the way for a similar deal at its Kia affiliate. on.wsj.com/2bOZvUW
- HP Inc revenue and earnings shrank in its most
recent quarter, but the company showed signs of stabilizing its
declining personal-computer business, its largest revenue
generator. The company said its personal-systems revenue was
flat in the latest quarter after five quarters of declines, with
unit PC sales up 4 percent. on.wsj.com/2bPVyAr
- China's central bank has made a subtle change to the way
it supplies the financial system with cash, a move that market
watchers see as an attempt to cool investments in assets such as
bonds, which have ballooned on an influx of cheap, short-term
money. on.wsj.com/2bGS57v
- Some of the world's largest energy companies are saddled
with their highest debt levels ever as they struggle with low
crude prices, raising worries about their ability to pay
dividends and find new barrels. Exxon Mobil Corp, Royal
Dutch Shell Plc, BP Plc and Chevron Corp
hold a combined net debt of $184 billion - more than
double their debt levels in 2014. on.wsj.com/2bEbQg6
