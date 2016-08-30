Aug 30 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc
ended its pursuit of Hershey Co after the famed
chocolatier rebuffed its latest acquisition offer, putting an
end to a months-long takeover campaign that would have created
the world's largest candy company. on.wsj.com/2bMOS4d
- Gene Wilder, who blended manic energy, quiet irony and
quirky humanity in "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" and
other classic comedies of the 20th century, has died at the age
of 83, according to his agent. on.wsj.com/2caBquS
- Republican Donald Trump has said he isn't interested in
running a traditional presidential campaign. Campaign-finance
records show he's not. Half of the campaign's 10 highest-paid
consultants over the course of the election had never previously
worked for a presidential campaign. on.wsj.com/2caCWNo
- When Turkish ground forces delivered a lightning strike on
Islamic State fighters in Syria last week, the Pentagon hailed
what it described as close U.S.-Turkish coordination. But behind
the scenes, cooperation between the North Atlantic Treaty
Organization partners broke down at senior levels, according to
officials on both sides. on.wsj.com/2bNgc2j
- Mylan NV, whose price hike on its life-saving
EpiPen drug drew broad criticism this month, said it would
launch a half-priced generic version of the medicine-in effect,
competing against itself. on.wsj.com/2buEXT3
- The European Union's antitrust regulator is poised to rule
as soon as Tuesday that Apple Inc tax arrangements with
Ireland have breached the bloc's state-aid rules. The EU's
decision is likely to aggravate trans-Atlantic tensions over the
investigations into tax deals brokered between U.S.
multinational corporations and individual European countries. on.wsj.com/2bRdRp7
- Uber Technologies Inc said a longtime Alphabet Inc
executive has left its board as the two tech companies
increasingly clash over the future of transportation and
logistics. on.wsj.com/2bwEFes
- Fox News Channel called claims by former on-air
personality Andrea Tantaros that she was sexually harassed by
former network chief Roger Ailes a "smokescreen to obscure her
violation of her employment contract." on.wsj.com/2bw1OR6
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)