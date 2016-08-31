BRIEF-Dish acquires DBS and OTT assets from Echostar
* Dish Network Corp - transaction also transfers to dish 10 percent stake in Sling TV held by Echostar
- Donald Trump is planning a quick trip Wednesday to Mexico to meet with President Enrique Pena Nieto, shortly before the Republican presidential nominee is slated to give a speech on immigration in Phoenix. on.wsj.com/2bZdJFj
- Google is moving onto Uber Technologies Inc's turf with a ride-sharing service to help San Francisco commuters join carpools, a person familiar with the matter said, jumping into a booming but fiercely competitive market. on.wsj.com/2bzJrcN
- Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the Florida Democrat who was pressured into giving up her post as chair of the national party on the eve of its presidential convention, survived a high-profile primary challenge for her House seat Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2bAl3rA
- Theranos Inc withdrew its request for emergency clearance of a Zika-virus blood test after federal regulators found that the company didn't include proper patient safeguards in a study of the new test, said people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2c33MFf
- The European Union's antitrust regulator has demanded that Ireland recoup roughly 13 billion euros ($14.51 billion) of unpaid taxes accumulated over more than a decade by Apple Inc , a move that intensifies a feud between the EU and the U.S. over the bloc's tax probes into American companies. on.wsj.com/2bBAZFL
- Forterra Systems Inc, a California startup focused on virtual reality, was in need of money and its products didn't have much commercial appeal. Then funds came in from a source based far from Silicon Valley: In-Q-Tel Inc, a venture-capital firm in Virginia funded by the Central Intelligence Agency. on.wsj.com/2c9nvSY
- The European Commission's ruling Tuesday that Apple Inc must pay $14.5 billion in back taxes to Ireland marked a sharp break with the U.S. Treasury Department and further complicates efforts to forge a bipartisan deal on U.S. tax policy that had seemed plausible but remains out of reach. on.wsj.com/2bzSxF5
- A gauge of U.S. consumer confidence rose to the highest level in nearly a year in August, suggesting that household spending will remain a key support for the economy. The Conference Board's consumer-confidence index climbed to 101.1 in August from 96.7 in July, the group said Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2bzfWTw
- Dell Inc Tuesday said it received regulatory clearance from China and intends to complete its merger with EMC Corp on Sept. 7. The $60 billion deal will be the largest technology merger ever. on.wsj.com/2bR7GlD
