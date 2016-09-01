Sept 1 The following are the top stories in the
- Donald Trump, hours after seeming to ease on his
immigration and trade policy while standing with Mexico's
president, told a crowd that all illegal immigrants are "subject
to deportation" and that all those seeking legalization will
have to go home and re-enter the country legally.
- Dilma Rousseff, a former leftist guerrilla who defied a
dictatorship but struggled as Brazil's president, was removed
from office Wednesday following an impeachment trial she
condemned as a coup.
- Price spikes for drugs like EpiPen and Daraprim reflect a
lack of competition, which can be curbed by allowing generic
drugs approved abroad to be sold in the United States.
- A divided Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an emergency
appeal by North Carolina seeking to revive stricter state voting
rules, which reduced the number of days for early voting and
required photo identification at the polls.
- Tesla Motors Inc, which makes electric cars,
disclosed in a securities filing Wednesday that it has to pay
$422 million to its bondholders in the third quarter, and that
it will raise additional money by the end of the year. The
purpose of the additional capital, among other things, is to
support its proposed merger with home-solar company SolarCity
Corp. Musk is the chairman of both companies.
- Amid the chaos of Syria's war, the Kurds have carved out a
semiautonomous region called Rojava that is home to about four
million people, is as big as Belgium and stretches nearly the
full length of the 565-mile border between Syria and Turkey.
- Money has flowed out of European equity funds every week
for more than six months, a stretch that is now longer than the
previous record set during the financial crisis.
