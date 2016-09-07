Sept 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Obama administration followed up a planeload of $400 million in cash sent to Iran in January with two more such shipments in the next 19 days, totaling another $1.3 billion, according to congressional officials briefed by the U.S. State, Treasury and Justice departments. on.wsj.com/2bVWhUm

- Wall Street firms are creating "structured" certificates of deposit, which have left many investors with lower yields and facing losses if they have to cash out early. on.wsj.com/2c4lma1

- A substantial bloc of Republican-leaning voters has declined so far to back either major-party candidate for president, suggesting Donald Trump has an opportunity to make the race more competitive by persuading them to return to the GOP. on.wsj.com/2cqQGjY

- Surging demand from drivers in the richest countries helped power a big rally in crude this year. But many analysts say that surge is ending. on.wsj.com/2bSJjp1

- Chinese and Indian newcomers to the U.S. are now outpacing Mexican arrivals in most regions of the country, a marked reversal from a decade ago, when immigrants from America's southern neighbor dwarfed arrivals from the large Asian countries. on.wsj.com/2bWCL78

- ITT Technical Institute ceased operations at more than 130 campuses nationwide and eliminated most of its 8,000-plus employees after losing access to the lifeblood of federal student aid. on.wsj.com/2bUSfsq

- Activist investor William Ackman bought a big stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, the burrito chain whose stock has tumbled in the face of a series of food-safety questions. on.wsj.com/2cbp30Q

- Facebook last month put an algorithm in charge of its "trending" feature, but in recent days the lists have appeared more flawed than when humans were in charge. on.wsj.com/2cdyzC4

- Container ships operated by South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co, now stranded at sea, soon should be able to dock in U.S. ports, but it remains unclear if the company can afford to pay the army of workers needed to unload the ships. on.wsj.com/2c9m4VI (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)