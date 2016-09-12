Sept 12 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Hillary Clinton's campaign said Sunday she had been
diagnosed with pneumonia and would cancel a planned two-day
swing through California, hours after the Democratic
presidential nominee abruptly left a 9/11 memorial ceremony in
New York for what her aides described as her feeling
"overheated." on.wsj.com/2c2Mu8Z
- China's concerns about Venezuela's debt and the safety of
expatriates there have prompted emergency meetings between the
Chinese envoy and state companies. on.wsj.com/2conexu
- Hundreds gathered in lower Manhattan Sunday morning to
commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist
attacks on the World Trade Center, and to honor the thousands of
people who lost their lives. on.wsj.com/2chUGEz
- Islamic State terrorists now use a mix of encrypted chat
apps, face-to-face meetings, written notes and misdirection, all
of which leave few electronic clues for Western intelligence
agencies. on.wsj.com/2cbMERD
- With less than four weeks until Florida officials start
mailing ballots to voters, the race in the nation's biggest
swing state is shaping up to be a defining test of political
enthusiasm versus traditional organization. on.wsj.com/2cPoeJo
- Investors who had bet heavily on calm seas ahead were
jolted Friday as prices of stocks, bonds, oil and gold all slid
amid mounting concerns over the willingness and ability of
central banks to prop up markets. on.wsj.com/2chRyqL
- A major financial scandal swirling around the Malaysian
prime minister is drawing fresh attention to his glamorous wife,
Rosmah Mansor, who newly revealed documents show has racked up
at least $6 million in credit card charges in recent years
-despite having no known source of income beyond her husband's
salary. on.wsj.com/2c3rNOW
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)