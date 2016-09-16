Sept 16 The following are the top stories in the
- The U.S. Justice Department proposed that Deutsche Bank AG
pay $14 billion to settle a set of high-profile
mortgage-securities probes stemming from the financial crisis,
according to people familiar with the matter, a number that
would rank among the largest of what other banks have paid to
resolve similar claims and is well above what investors have
been expecting. on.wsj.com/2chMRQp
- Unilever PLC is in talks to acquire Honest Co.,
the consumer-products retailer co-founded by actress Jessica
Alba, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2crWUW1
- Donald Trump offered an expanded economic blueprint and
outlined an overhaul of his tax plan on Thursday, but skeptics
in both parties questioned his promise to offset steep tax cuts
with significantly stronger economic growth. on.wsj.com/2cufEAW
- The partial closing of a major pipeline running from the
Gulf Coast to the East Coast could reduce gas supply and raise
prices at the pump in several U.S. states during the next few
days. on.wsj.com/2cK0KrB
- Hillary Clinton returned to campaigning Thursday after
illness and a pair of self-inflicted wounds took her
presidential quest off message and off the road for the better
part of a week. on.wsj.com/2d4nl2t
- Samsung Electronics Co, faced with exploding
batteries in some of its top-selling phones, exacerbated the
situation in the way it communicated with regulators and
consumers, say former U.S. officials and people familiar with
similar product recalls. on.wsj.com/2cZXw0R
- Congressional lawmakers have launched a formal
investigation into whether solar-energy companies improperly
received billions of dollars in tax incentives from the Obama
administration. on.wsj.com/2cdhKqt
- Pandora Media Inc rolled out a new version of its
ad-free internet radio service Thursday, allowing subscribers to
replay songs, skip more of them and listen offline for the same
$4.99 monthly price. on.wsj.com/2czhPnv
- Oracle Corp's cloud-computing business posted
another strong sales gain, but the quarterly growth was offset
by steep declines in its conventional software-licensing
business. on.wsj.com/2cYJyjQ
