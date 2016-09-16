Sept 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Justice Department proposed that Deutsche Bank AG pay $14 billion to settle a set of high-profile mortgage-securities probes stemming from the financial crisis, according to people familiar with the matter, a number that would rank among the largest of what other banks have paid to resolve similar claims and is well above what investors have been expecting. on.wsj.com/2chMRQp

- Unilever PLC is in talks to acquire Honest Co., the consumer-products retailer co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2crWUW1

- Donald Trump offered an expanded economic blueprint and outlined an overhaul of his tax plan on Thursday, but skeptics in both parties questioned his promise to offset steep tax cuts with significantly stronger economic growth. on.wsj.com/2cufEAW

- The partial closing of a major pipeline running from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast could reduce gas supply and raise prices at the pump in several U.S. states during the next few days. on.wsj.com/2cK0KrB

- Hillary Clinton returned to campaigning Thursday after illness and a pair of self-inflicted wounds took her presidential quest off message and off the road for the better part of a week. on.wsj.com/2d4nl2t

- Samsung Electronics Co, faced with exploding batteries in some of its top-selling phones, exacerbated the situation in the way it communicated with regulators and consumers, say former U.S. officials and people familiar with similar product recalls. on.wsj.com/2cZXw0R

- Congressional lawmakers have launched a formal investigation into whether solar-energy companies improperly received billions of dollars in tax incentives from the Obama administration. on.wsj.com/2cdhKqt

- Pandora Media Inc rolled out a new version of its ad-free internet radio service Thursday, allowing subscribers to replay songs, skip more of them and listen offline for the same $4.99 monthly price. on.wsj.com/2czhPnv

- Oracle Corp's cloud-computing business posted another strong sales gain, but the quarterly growth was offset by steep declines in its conventional software-licensing business. on.wsj.com/2cYJyjQ (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)