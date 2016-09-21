Sept 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Federal Reserve isn't likely to raise short-term interest rates at its policy meeting that wraps up Wednesday, but it could send signals about where borrowing costs are headed in the months and years ahead. on.wsj.com/2cleJQ4

- Japan's central bank took an unexpected step Wednesday, introducing an interest-rate target for 10-year government bonds to step up its fight against deflation, following an internal review of existing measures that failed to achieve 2 percent inflation in a promised two-year time frame. on.wsj.com/2csWn34

- Former President Bill Clinton was paid by a fragrance industry trade group that later benefited from the family charity's Haitian project. on.wsj.com/2cGe6nd

- U.S. intelligence agencies believe that Russian aircraft conducted the strike that targeted a humanitarian aid convoy in northern Syria on Monday, according to U.S. officials, challenging Russia's assertion that it wasn't behind the attack. on.wsj.com/2cXcHKB

- Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive John Stumpf was attacked on Capitol Hill Tuesday by senators who contended that the bank's leadership hadn't taken enough responsibility for a scandal over its sales practices. on.wsj.com/2cldgt5

- The Justice Department filed charges late Tuesday against bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami, saying that he ordered many of his explosive components online and raged in a journal against what he viewed as U.S. attacks on Muslims. on.wsj.com/2cIC6cH

- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating how Exxon Mobil Corp values its assets in a world of increasing climate-change regulations, a probe that could have far-reaching consequences for the oil and gas industry. on.wsj.com/2d5VXOy

- President Obama, in his eighth and final address to the U.N. General Assembly, tried to reconcile the global paradox that he says has taken shape during his two terms in office: a world more prosperous than at any time in recent history, yet rife with political and security crises. on.wsj.com/2cNDIzw (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)