Sept 22 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A person was shot and an officer was injured during a
second night of protests following the fatal police shooting of
a black man Tuesday. The man shot downtown just after 8 pm was
shot by a civilian, according to the city of Charlotte. on.wsj.com/2daLilK
- The U.S. Federal Reserve left short-term interest rates
unchanged Wednesday but signaled it still expected to raise them
before year-end, reaching a temporary truce among officials
divided over when to withdraw financial stimulus from the
economy. (on.wsj.com/2daLhhr)
- Mylan NV Chief Executive Heather Bresch faced
tough questioning Wednesday from Republicans and Democrats in
Congress probing price increases for the EpiPen allergy
treatment. Bresch told a House committee that the company
profited far less than the nearly $609 list price for a pack of
two might suggest, making $100 a pack after rebates and other
costs. on.wsj.com/2daKiOm
- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused
hedge-fund manager Leon Cooperman and his firm, Omega Advisors
Inc, of insider trading, on Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2daNkC2
- Hillary Clinton is maintaining her edge over Republican
rival Donald Trump despite recent campaign setbacks, but the
2016 presidential race continues to tighten going into the
homestretch, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll has found.
on.wsj.com/2daKOf5
- Viacom said on Wednesday that its interim CEO Tom
Dooley will depart a month and a half later than originally
planned after he was tapped for the role as part of a deal in
August to settle a drawn-out power struggle between the
company's controlling shareholder and its board and management
team. on.wsj.com/2daLj8Y
- Apple Inc, which is working to build an electric
car, has held talks about investing in British sports-car maker
McLaren Technology Group, according to a person familiar with
the matter, but McLaren denies any talks are ongoing. on.wsj.com/2daKQno
- Facebook Inc's Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and
his wife Priscilla Chan on Wednesday committed to invest more
than $3 billion during the next decade to build technology that
can speed up research on disease. on.wsj.com/2daKNrQ
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)