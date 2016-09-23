Sept 23 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Yahoo Inc is blaming "state-sponsored" hackers
for what may be the largest-ever theft of personal user data.
The internet company, which has agreed to sell its core business
to Verizon Communications Inc, said Thursday that hackers
penetrated its network in late 2014 and stole personal data on
more than 500 million users. on.wsj.com/2cQ5pKB
- Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wants to
levy a 65 percent tax on the largest estates, up from 40 percent
now, and make it harder for wealthy people to pass appreciated
assets on to their heirs without paying taxes. on.wsj.com/2cQ5AFJ
- Big ad buyers and marketers are upset with Facebook Inc
after learning the tech giant vastly overestimated
average viewing time for video ads on its platform for two
years, according to people familiar with the situation. on.wsj.com/2cQ78iO
- The police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man
in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was charged with first-degree manslaughter
on Thursday, less than a week after the incident, which was
caught on two widely circulated police videos. on.wsj.com/2cQ76aU
- Danish shipping-and-oil giant AP Moeller - Maersk A/S
on Thursday said it would split its operations into
two separate divisions focused on transport and energy as it
battles one of the worst shipping down-cycles and a historic
oil-price rout. on.wsj.com/2cQ5VYS
- Tesla Motors Inc filed a suit Thursday after
Michigan denied it a license to open a store to sell directly to
customers, saying a state law violates its constitutional rights
and protects hometown rivals, such as General Motors Co.
on.wsj.com/2cQ6ulp
- "Monster Trucks" won't hit theaters for four months, but
it appears to have already driven Paramount Pictures off course.
Viacom Inc's movie studio took the unusual step
Wednesday of announcing a $115 million impairment charge
"related to the expected performance of an unreleased film".
Analysts quickly zeroed in on "Monster Trucks," a Jan. 13
release about a teenager who discovers a creature that gives his
pickup special powers. on.wsj.com/2cQ6txY
- Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc is teaming up with Dalian
Wanda Group to help market its films in China, a move that could
help Sony boost box-office returns and strengthen Dalian Wanda's
profile in the movie business. on.wsj.com/2cQ6uC3
- Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC boss Warren East is
replacing his finance chief in a move that amplifies the scale
of the shake up under way at the British aircraft-engine makers
after a series of profit setbacks and a dividend cut.
Rolls-Royce's chief executive is bringing in Stephen Daintith,
52, to replace current Chief Financial Officer David Smith who
is set to leave the company next year after a transition period.
on.wsj.com/2cQ6LVE
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)