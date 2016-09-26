Sept 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Canadian auto workers' union won approval for a new four-year contract with General Motors Co, clearing the way for $544 million in investments by GM. on.wsj.com/2cvr9Ft

- Hyundai Motor Co plants in South Korea faced the first complete strike by unionized workers in more than a decade on Monday, putting the automaker's sales targets at risk. on.wsj.com/2cvtpwi

- Singapore's BandLab Technologies Ltd has purchased a 49 percent stake in Rolling Stone, including the magazine and its digital assets. The investment does not include ownership in Rolling Stone's corporate parent, Wenner Media LLC. on.wsj.com/2cvtAYq

- Golf legend Arnold Palmer died on Sunday at the age of 87. on.wsj.com/2cvt9gU

- Two women suspected of planning an attack in France were detained by police in the southern French city of Nice. on.wsj.com/2cvtoZ6