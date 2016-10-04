Oct 4 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Bass Pro Shops struck a deal to buy Cabela's Inc
for about $4.5 billion in cash, uniting two of the biggest
sellers of outdoor sports gear. on.wsj.com/2cPevB1
- Janus Capital Group Inc will sell itself to
British rival Henderson Group Plc, in an effort to help
it compete with increasingly popular low-cost providers, for an
all-share deal valued at $2.61 billion. on.wsj.com/2cPdWHD
- Tenet Healthcare Corp said it would pay the
federal government and the state $514 million to settle
allegations of kickbacks by its hospitals in Georgia and South
Carolina for referrals. on.wsj.com/2cPd0CU
- Gawker Media LLC plans to set aside at least $5.5 million
from the sale of its websites to fund its legal battle against
wrestler Hulk Hogan. on.wsj.com/2cPeCgg
- Facebook Inc is in talks with several countries
for trial broadcasts of internet content from highflying drones,
underscoring the social media company's push to provide
bandwidth to poorly connected parts of the globe. on.wsj.com/2cPf6TA
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)