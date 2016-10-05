Oct 5 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Twitter Inc is expected to field bids this week
and Salesforce.com Inc's Chief Executive Marc Benioff
has been building a case to buy the company. on.wsj.com/2cRXlTs
- Anti-tobacco groups filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration to push the agency to try again to
require graphic warning labels on cigarettes. on.wsj.com/2cRWWk1
- Money manager BlackRock Inc is cutting fees at
more than a dozen exchange-traded funds, affecting 15 ETFs
within its iShares business. on.wsj.com/2cRXZ3z
- Japan-based casualty insurer Sompo Holdings Inc
plans to buy property and casualty insurance provider Endurance
Specialty Holdings Ltd for about $6.5 billion. on.wsj.com/2cRWUsk
- Johnson & Johnson warned diabetes patients and
doctors that one of its insulin pumps might be vulnerable to
cyber hacking. on.wsj.com/2cRZ634
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)