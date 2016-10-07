Oct 7 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Snap Inc is working on an initial public offering that
could value the company at $25 billion or more. on.wsj.com/2cYjHTt
- Samsung Electronics Co said it expects to
report a slight improvement in its operating profit for the
third quarter from a year earlier, even as it grapples with a
global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone. on.wsj.com/2cYltUt
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would only open about
half as many supercenters next year compared with last year, and
will instead direct more of its annual capital spending towards
boosting e-commerce sales and customer service. on.wsj.com/2cYkGTy
- Honeywell International Inc cut its sales
projections on Thursday, citing a business slowdown and delays.
on.wsj.com/2cYn4d8
- Williams Companies Inc said three of its
directors will not stand for re-election when their terms expire
next month as part of the company's board overhaul. on.wsj.com/2cYo0Ov
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)