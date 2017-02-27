Feb 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facing mounting criticism about prices, drug companies put some limits on their increases this year. Prescription-drug makers traditionally raise list prices in January but this year they didn't raise prices for as many drugs as the year before. According to an analysis by investment firm Raymond James & Associates, about 5.5 percent of the increases reached the 10 percent level. A year ago, 15 percent did, and two years ago, 20 percent did. on.wsj.com/2lWcbRd

- Malaysia said Sunday that a high dose of a lethal nerve agent killed Kim Jong Nam within 20 minutes of being assaulted on Feb. 13, while authorities checked for traces of the substance at the main international airport and at a condominium here. Medical specialists are now turning over a full autopsy report to the police. on.wsj.com/2lW02vo

- The planned megamerger between Deutsche Börse AG and London Stock Exchange Group PLC to create Europe's largest exchange is at risk after the LSE said late Sunday it wouldn't sell its majority-owned fixed-income trading platform in Italy to appease antitrust concerns over the deal. on.wsj.com/2lW667d

- 'Moonlight' shocked audiences around the world by winning best picture at the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday. It was a Hollywood twist at the last minute of the ceremony, after presenter Faye Dunaway announced that frontrunner 'La La Land' was the winner. While that movie's producers were making their acceptance speeches, they were interrupted and told that 'Moonlight' was the actual winner. on.wsj.com/2lW4j1V

- President Donald Trump's first budget will seek a sizable increase in military funding but won't make changes to the largest future drivers of government spending: Social Security and Medicare. Work to prepare the president's first budget proposal, expected to be released in mid-March, ramped up last week following the Feb. 16 confirmation of Mick Mulvaney as director of the Office of Management and Budget. on.wsj.com/2lWfY0R

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)