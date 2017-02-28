Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- In an address to Congress on Tuesday, President Donald
Trump, will call for a $20 billion boost in current military
spending and sharp cuts in other programs, and insist on raising
budget caps that call for future cuts to defense outlays. on.wsj.com/2myTPmU
- The White House defended its decision to ask lawmakers and
intelligence officials to help rebut allegations of ties between
associates of President Donald Trump and Russia. The House and
Senate intelligence committees both have begun investigations
into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election,
including contacts between Russian officials and former National
Security Adviser Mike Flynn, who resigned this month after
acknowledging he mischaracterized his contacts with Moscow's
ambassador to the U.S. on.wsj.com/2myZDgp
- South Korean prosecutors said they would indict the
Samsung conglomerate's de facto leader Lee Jae-yong
on charges of bribery and four other offenses, setting in motion
legal proceedings that could put the tycoon behind bars for
years. Prosecutors accuse Lee of embezzlement, perjury, hiding
assets abroad and concealing profit gained from criminal acts. on.wsj.com/2myXq4t
- AT&T Inc lowered the price of its unlimited-data
plans less than two weeks after opening them up to all
subscribers, and said it would give added discounts to customers
who pay for one of its television services. The unlimited plan
for a single phone now costs $90 a month, a drop of $10.
Subscribers who choose one of the company's DirecTV or U-verse
television services will get a $25 monthly bill credit. on.wsj.com/2mz28PY
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)