March 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Snap Inc. priced its initial public offering above expectations at $17 a share, giving the parent of popular disappearing-message app Snapchat a market value of nearly $24 billion. It was also above the $14 to $16 a share Snap had targeted, indicating strong demand for an IPO that has captivated investors and analysts since the company on.wsj.com/2mbUYDd

- Bridgewater Associates LP's billionaire founder Ray Dalio will step down as co-chief executive in the latest shake-up atop the world's biggest hedge fund. The new setup unveiled Wednesday marks the fifth CEO at Bridgewater since the start of 2016. Bridgewater's next co-CEO will be David McCormick, a Treasury Department official under President George W. Bush who recently interviewed for positions in the Trump administration. on.wsj.com/2mbKnZ8

- An internal White House review of strategy on North Korea includes the possibility of military force or regime change to blunt the country's nuclear-weapons threat. While President Donald Trump has taken steps to reassure allies that he won't abandon agreements that have underpinned decades of U.S. policy on Asia, his pledge that Pyongyang would be stopped from ever testing an intercontinental ballistic missile has some leaders bracing for a shift in American policy. on.wsj.com/2mbP9pA

- U.S. investigators have examined contacts Attorney General Jeff Sessions had with Russian officials during the time he was advising Donald Trump's presidential campaign. The outcome of the inquiry, and whether it is ongoing, wasn't clear. The contacts were being examined as part of a wide-ranging U.S. counterintelligence investigation into possible communications between members of Trump's campaign team and Russian operatives. on.wsj.com/2mbGWBu (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)