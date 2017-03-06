March 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Motors Co's sale of Adam Opel AG likely eliminates a source of low-cost funding for the Detroit auto giant's car-lending business, potentially pressuring profits in lending operations the company has been trying to rebuild since bankruptcy. on.wsj.com/2mcMP1f

- The first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza to strike a commercial poultry flock in more than a year has been found on a Tennessee chicken farm affiliated with Tyson Foods Inc, government and company officials confirmed Sunday. on.wsj.com/2mcIaML

- A group of U.S. senators is examining Marathon Pharmaceuticals LLC's decision to charge $89,000 in the U.S. for an old steroidal drug that costs a fraction of that overseas, the latest sign of growing scrutiny of the company. on.wsj.com/2mcE5I8

- The burgeoning space-transportation company owned by Amazon.com Inc chairman Jeff Bezos is expected to announce some customers and new initiatives this week, the latest step toward its long-term goal of building rockets powerful enough to penetrate deep into the solar system, according to industry officials. on.wsj.com/2mcyXEa

- Malaysia Airlines, whose name became associated with two of aviation's worst disasters in recent history, is winning back passengers. Three years on, the airline is regaining its footing by aggressively courting business travelers and carrying out a restructuring that eliminated about 6,000 jobs and unprofitable long-haul routes. on.wsj.com/2mcTPet

- Charities, the tax-exempt organizations which include many hospitals and colleges as well as traditional charities such as the United Way, provided seven-figure compensation to roughly 2,700 employees in 2014, an analysis of newly available data shows. on.wsj.com/2mcLfMG (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)