- Exxon Mobil Corp plans to spend about $20 billion
on refineries, petrochemical plants and other projects in and
around the Gulf of Mexico, Chief Executive Darren Woods said,
underscoring how the giants of the global energy industry are
turning to America. on.wsj.com/2mvQWGd
- RadioShack's owner is preparing to seek bankruptcy
protection for the second time in as many years, according to
people familiar with the matter, as the 1,500-store chain looks
to further shrink to survive. on.wsj.com/2mvUVT2
- South Korean prosecutors provided their most detailed
account yet of bribery charges against Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd's de facto leader, Lee Jae-yong, after
months-long investigation into a corruption scandal that has
shaken the country's corporate and political elite. on.wsj.com/2mvXEMi
- International Business Machines Corp and
Salesforce.com Inc agreed to mingle their
artificial-intelligence technologies in a bid to boost sales of
data-analytics offerings. on.wsj.com/2mvNoDA
- After a boardroom battle that lasted less than two months,
a rookie activist investor has upended management of CSX Corp.,
installing a 72-year-old industry maverick as chief executive
with a mandate to slash costs and revamp one of the country's
biggest railways. on.wsj.com/2mvQibK
- Argentina's government said it plans to allow the first
budget airline to begin flying in the country, opening up one of
the biggest untapped domestic airline markets to increased
competition. on.wsj.com/2mvPinT
- Chobani Inc is shaking up its top ranks, bringing in a
Nestlé SA veteran to be its second highest executive
and adding traditional industry experience to the fast growing
Greek-yogurt brand. on.wsj.com/2mvJWsI
