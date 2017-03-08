EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE Corp has agreed to pay $892 million in fines and plead guilty to violating U.S. sanctions on Iran and obstructing justice, ending a five-year probe that has raised trade tensions between the U.S. and China. on.wsj.com/2mzDH7r
- Facebook Inc is once again on the defensive about how it reviews content on its site after a British Broadcasting Corp investigation showed it failed to remove 82 of the 100 child exploitation images flagged by the news service. on.wsj.com/2mzSHBZ
- General Motors Co's senior executives gathered at this week's Geneva auto show signaled commitment to the world's third-largest auto market after GM's sale of Adam Opel AG, saying Europe actually is not a bad place to sell cars. on.wsj.com/2mzSIWz
- A group of Google adversaries announced a new formal complaint Tuesday to the European Union's antitrust watchdog over the Alphabet Inc unit's behavior with its Android mobile-operating service. on.wsj.com/2mzx3hh
- Under pressure from President Donald Trump's administration, Indian outsourcing firms are working behind the scenes to prevent potential immigration curbs in the U.S., their most important market. on.wsj.com/2mzAtkf
- Former Twentieth Century Fox Chairman Jim Gianopulos is in talks to take charge of Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures, said two people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2mzwWlS
- Boeing Co favors a twin-aisle design for a proposed all-new commercial jet that likely wouldn’t enter service before 2024, a senior U.S. airline executive said Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2mzHz8k (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.