March 13 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Facing lackluster sales in the world's fifth-largest
consumer market, Wal-Mart Stores Inc is making a
contrarian bet in Brazil, investing heavily to revamp its
U.S.-style big-box stores even as shoppers increasingly flock to
smaller, cheaper options. on.wsj.com/2ne32Vl
- Less than three years after Etihad Airways saved Alitalia
SpA from bankruptcy, the Italian airline is once again on the
brink. After spending 400 million euros ($427.84 million) to buy
effective control of Alitalia in 2014, the Abu Dhabi-based
carrier launched a much-ballyhooed effort to improve the Italian
airline's service, expand its international routes and make the
domestic business leaner. on.wsj.com/2nec98z
- Tesla Inc's Elon Musk has set his sights on
Australia, betting his company's battery technology can help
solve the country's energy problems and save it from a repeat of
the blackouts that struck households and businesses in the south
for several days last year. on.wsj.com/2nedYCD
- HSBC Holdings PLC named AIA Group Ltd.
Chief Executive Mark Tucker as its next chairman, the first time
the bank has hired an outsider for the role in its 152-year
history. on.wsj.com/2necfNt
- "Kong: Skull Island" made a muscular $61 million debut at
the North American box office over the weekend, but the monster
movie will nonetheless need to sustain momentum to reach
profitability. "Kong," released by Time Warner Inc's
Warner Bros, grossed an estimated $81.6 million overseas. on.wsj.com/2nejrta
($1 = 0.9349 euros)
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)