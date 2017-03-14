March 14 The following are the top stories in
- Intel Corp agreed to buy Israeli car-camera
pioneer Mobileye NV for $15.3 billion, one of the chip
maker's biggest acquisitions ever and the latest bet on Silicon
Valley's vision of cars as turbocharged computers on wheels. on.wsj.com/2nhZq4L
- Oil-field services company John Wood Group Plc said
it would acquire rival Amec Foster Wheeler Plc in a
2.23 billion pounds ($2.72 billion) all-share deal, the latest
sign of consolidation in an industry that has been upended by
weak oil prices. on.wsj.com/2nhZIsz
- Facebook Inc said that data about its users cannot
be used for surveillance, cracking down on a method police
departments allegedly used to track protesters and activists. on.wsj.com/2nhWB3y
- Two software startups, Okta Inc and Yext Inc, are trying
to pick up where Snap Inc left off, becoming the first
tech companies to file for an initial public offering since the
parent of Snapchat's blockbuster IPO earlier this month. on.wsj.com/2ni2Swd
- Yahoo Inc detailed a golden parachute of $23
million for Chief Executive Marissa Mayer as part of her planned
departure from what's left of the company after it sells its
core assets to Verizon Communications Inc. on.wsj.com/2ni1BWe
- The New York attorney general accused Exxon Mobil Corp
of withholding documents from his office as it
investigates whether the energy company misrepresented its
understanding of climate change to investors and the public. on.wsj.com/2ni79jc
- Top executives at United Parcel Service Inc took
home higher compensation in 2016 even as the parcel carrier
missed many of its performance targets. on.wsj.com/2nhRgcK
- A SpaceX rocket scheduled to boost a commercial satellite
into orbit from Florida before dawn on Tuesday carries five
times as much liability coverage for prelaunch operations as
launches in previous years. The higher limit, mandated by
federal officials, reflects heightened U.S. concerns about the
potential extent of damage to nearby government property in the
event of an accident before blastoff. on.wsj.com/2nhWZ20
