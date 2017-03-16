March 16 The following are the top stories in
- President Donald Trump will call for sharp cuts to
spending on foreign aid, the arts, environmental protection and
public broadcasting to pay for a bigger military and a more
secure border in a fiscal 2018 budget blueprint set for release
Thursday. on.wsj.com/2mLsUoI
- A federal judge in Hawaii issued a nationwide temporary
restraining order that bars implementation of President Donald
Trump's revised executive order on immigration and refugees, a
significant legal blow to the president. on.wsj.com/2mLl1zt
- The Federal Reserve said it would raise short-term
interest rates and remained on track to keep lifting them this
year, signaling the central bank is moving into a new policy
phase as the economy strengthens. on.wsj.com/2mLiO7f
- The Dutch political establishment held on to power
Wednesday, despite losing votes to anti-immigrant nationalists
and other upstart parties, according to preliminary results
published after the country's most closely watched election in
recent times. on.wsj.com/2mL59x6
- Federal authorities have charged four men, including two
officers from Russia's spy agency, with hacking computer systems
at Yahoo and stealing personal data that affected hundreds of
millions of Yahoo users, in the first such case to directly
target the Russian government. on.wsj.com/2mLkUnA
- Japan's central bank left its policy unchanged, sticking
with its expansionary measures even as other major central banks
shifted away from years of unusually aggressive stimulus. on.wsj.com/2mL4qf7
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)