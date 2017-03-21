March 21 The following are the top stories in
- SoftBank Group Corp scrapped a planned $100
million investment in a smartphone startup founded by the
creator of Google's Android software, partly because of the
Japanese investor's increasingly close relationship with Apple
Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2mOznOV
- Costco Wholesale Corp, which improbably caused a
frenzy in the golf world when it started selling low-priced but
well-reviewed balls last year, filed a lawsuit against the
parent company for Titleist, maker of the self-proclaimed
"number one ball in golf." on.wsj.com/2mOzxpv
- Vodafone Group Plc said it would merge its
embattled Indian business with a local rival, a $24 billion move
that would create India's largest wireless company and could
strengthen the British telecommunication company's standing in a
cutthroat market. on.wsj.com/2mOImzj
- A rift between Political-news outlet Politico's co-founder
and chief executive, Jim VandeHei, and its owner, Robert
Allbritton, over its direction triggered VandeHei's abrupt
departure, along with those of star reporter Mike Allen and
three top executives. VandeHei warned various executives that a
wave of additional exits might follow, two people familiar with
the matter say. on.wsj.com/2mOMOyk
- An executive for Alphabet Inc's Google
apologized for commercials that appeared before extremist videos
on its YouTube site and said it would simplify tools that enable
advertisers to control where their ads appear. on.wsj.com/2mOzp9q
- Alternative Bank Schweiz AG, the first Swiss bank to
require all depositors to pay to leave money with it, posted a
jump in 2016 profit, suggesting the strategy is working. on.wsj.com/2mONOT0
- Honda Motor Co's U.S. unit said in January it
would shift its more-than-$500-million media-buying account from
Mediavest Spark, a unit of advertising giant Publicis Groupe
, to an independent agency. on.wsj.com/2mOKhUL
- Qualcomm Inc is introducing a new product
designed to bring faster wireless service to basic, lower-priced
cellphones in emerging markets, an attempt to bolster the chip
giant's reach among consumers who can't afford smartphones. on.wsj.com/2mOtDVq
