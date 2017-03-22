March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Four of Uber Technologies Inc's most prominent female officials sought to quell a storm of controversy with the promise of sweeping changes to the company's corporate culture, a soon-to-be-released diversity report and a new chief operating officer. on.wsj.com/2mSW1Wl

- CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc said that Chief Executive Andy Puzder, who last month withdrew from consideration for U.S. labor secretary amid resistance from both Republicans and Democrats, was stepping down from heading the parent company of the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's burger chains. on.wsj.com/2mSXv2U

- U.S. Justice Department investigators crashed a meeting of the world's 20 biggest container-shipping operators and gave subpoenas to top executives at several companies as part of a probe on price fixing, people with knowledge of the matter said. on.wsj.com/2mSKHcR

- Google sought to tamp down a growing controversy over its placement of ads on inappropriate content with a promise to better police the millions of websites and videos across its platforms. on.wsj.com/2mT5OeO

- Some overseas governments may buy fewer F-35s because a strengthening dollar is making the jet more expensive, a senior Lockheed Martin Corp executive said. on.wsj.com/2mSDtFO

- ﻿ Nike Inc gave a tepid outlook for sales growth even as it posted a jump in quarterly profit, as the company faces stiffer competition and a changing retail landscape. on.wsj.com/2mSY8t2

- Apple Inc unveiled a lower-priced iPad starting at $329, in a bid to breathe new life into a once-hot product whose sales have trailed off. on.wsj.com/2mSW9oN

- Microsoft Corp has finished development of a Windows 10 version customized for Chinese government use, which could boost its China prospects after sales were hit by Beijing's cybersecurity crackdown. on.wsj.com/2mSTdZb

- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd raised its entertainment bet, acquiring online ticketing vendor Damai.cn with an eye toward feeding China's growing appetite for concerts, movies and sporting events. on.wsj.com/2mSZ1Sy

(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)