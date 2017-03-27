March 27 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- South Korean prosecutors said they would seek an arrest
warrant for former President Park Geun-hye, just 17 days after
she was removed from office as part of a wide-ranging political
scandal that caused her to be impeached. on.wsj.com/2olCJJw
- Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of cities
across Russia on Sunday to protest official corruption in the
most significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin in years.
Sunday's marches were called by leading opposition figure Alexei
Navalny, who was detained during the protest in Moscow. on.wsj.com/2nXYUsS
- The Iraqi military said Sunday a blast that killed scores
of civilians in western Mosul was triggered by an Islamic State
booby trap, contradicting local officials and residents who
claimed a U.S.-led coalition airstrike caused the deaths. on.wsj.com/2nUJeGp
- The White House sent a warning shot to congressional
Republicans that it may increase its outreach to Democrats if it
can't get the support of hard-line conservatives, a potential
shift in legislative strategy that could affect drug prices, the
future of a tax overhaul and budgetary priorities. on.wsj.com/2nD0GPv
- Hollywood studios are preparing to upend decades of
tradition by releasing movies at home less than 45 days after
they debut on the big screen, according to people with knowledge
of their plans, a goal they have pursued unsuccessfully for
years. on.wsj.com/2mEg2Ur
- Barclaycard is shedding a chunk of its subprime card
balances, in a deal that reflects diverging views in the card
industry about the future of the U.S. economy and the wisdom of
wagering on risky borrowers. The credit-card issuer sold $1.6
billion of credit-card balances owed by mostly near-prime and
subprime borrowers to privately held personal-loan firm Credit
Shop Inc. on.wsj.com/2nDIaGo
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)