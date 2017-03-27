March 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- South Korean prosecutors said they would seek an arrest warrant for former President Park Geun-hye, just 17 days after she was removed from office as part of a wide-ranging political scandal that caused her to be impeached. on.wsj.com/2olCJJw

- Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of cities across Russia on Sunday to protest official corruption in the most significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin in years. Sunday's marches were called by leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who was detained during the protest in Moscow. on.wsj.com/2nXYUsS

- The Iraqi military said Sunday a blast that killed scores of civilians in western Mosul was triggered by an Islamic State booby trap, contradicting local officials and residents who claimed a U.S.-led coalition airstrike caused the deaths. on.wsj.com/2nUJeGp

- The White House sent a warning shot to congressional Republicans that it may increase its outreach to Democrats if it can't get the support of hard-line conservatives, a potential shift in legislative strategy that could affect drug prices, the future of a tax overhaul and budgetary priorities. on.wsj.com/2nD0GPv

- Hollywood studios are preparing to upend decades of tradition by releasing movies at home less than 45 days after they debut on the big screen, according to people with knowledge of their plans, a goal they have pursued unsuccessfully for years. on.wsj.com/2mEg2Ur

- Barclaycard is shedding a chunk of its subprime card balances, in a deal that reflects diverging views in the card industry about the future of the U.S. economy and the wisdom of wagering on risky borrowers. The credit-card issuer sold $1.6 billion of credit-card balances owed by mostly near-prime and subprime borrowers to privately held personal-loan firm Credit Shop Inc. on.wsj.com/2nDIaGo (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)