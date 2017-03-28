March 28 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Uber Technologies Inc is putting its autonomous
vehicles back on city streets after an accident involving one of
them in Tempe, Arizona, on Friday prompted the company to halt
its test program. on.wsj.com/2nZdnog
- The European Union's competition watchdog on Monday
cleared Dow Chemical Co and DuPont Co's merger
and is expected soon to approve ChemChina's takeover
of Syngenta AG, decisions that will consolidate the
agrochemical market just as Bayer AG and Monsanto Co
gear up to notify EU regulators on their deal. on.wsj.com/2n9bjp1
- Jim Gianopulos, the long-time head of Twentieth Century
Fox, has been tapped to turn around Viacom Inc's
troubled movie studio. Gianopulos will become chairman and chief
executive of Paramount Pictures beginning April 3, Viacom said
Monday. on.wsj.com/2ntszsw
- Amazon.com Inc is facing a setback in its efforts
to modernize brick-and-mortar retail as technical glitches delay
the opening of its first cashierless convenience store. Amazon
Go was due to open to the public by the end of this month, after
launching in beta mode to employees in December, according to
people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2n9pUBD
- The founder and chief executive of Tesla Inc and
Space Exploration Technologies Corp has launched another company
called Neuralink Corp, according to people familiar with the
matter. Neuralink is pursuing what Musk calls "neural lace"
technology, implanting tiny brain electrodes that may one day
upload and download thoughts. on.wsj.com/2naUATf
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)