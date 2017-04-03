April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Inc on Sunday said its global sales rose 69 percent in the first quarter, its best quarter of sales yet, putting the auto maker on a path to meet its goal of 50,000 deliveries in the first half of the year. on.wsj.com/2nyI14v

- French power-equipment supplier Schneider Electric SE is close to selling U.S.-based data-software business DTN to a Europe-based financial investor in a deal valued at around $1 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2nyFabu

- President Donald Trump emphasized that the U.S. is willing to take unilateral action against North Korea if China doesn't move to contain the burgeoning nuclear power, as he put trade and the military threat from Pyongyang at the top of the agenda of his planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week. on.wsj.com/2nyFQh2

- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin apologized to a government ethics office on Friday for promoting "The Lego Batman Movie," for which he was an executive producer, at a recent public event. on.wsj.com/2nywH89

