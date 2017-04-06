April 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump said a suspected chemical attack by the Assad regime was "a terrible affront to humanity" that changed his mind about the Syrian strongman, signaling a more aggressive U.S. policy toward Syria. on.wsj.com/2nZZy6q

- Federal Reserve officials agreed at their March policy meeting they would likely begin shrinking a $4.5 trillion portfolio of Treasury and mortgage securities later this year, though they remained undecided on how quickly to reduce the holdings and to what level, according to minutes released Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2o0a5yv

- The Trump administration, stung by its failure to advance a health-care overhaul through Congress last month, is trying to lay a stronger foundation for a tax-code rewrite by taking a lead role in shaping the legislative push, according to interviews with several senior administration officials. on.wsj.com/2o091e5

- General Electric Co. is weighing a sale of its consumer-lighting business, which for decades defined the company following its co-founding 125 years ago by Thomas Edison, the inventor of the first viable incandescent lamp. on.wsj.com/2nZZTWM

- Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose once-$5 billion stake in her blood-testing firm has shriveled amid regulatory and legal challenges, also owes her company about $25 million. on.wsj.com/2o0ahhd

- MGM Holdings Inc is taking full ownership of pay-television network Epix, buying out partners Viacom Inc. and Lions Gate Entertainment in a more than $1.03 billion deal. on.wsj.com/2o09lJP

- Australia's consumer watchdog is suing Apple Inc. over software which disabled iPhones and iPads that had been serviced outside Apple stores after users downloaded updates. on.wsj.com/2nZUWgB

- BlackRock Inc has nominated Cisco Systems Inc. leader Chuck Robbins as a director, making him the first technology chief executive on the board of the world's largest money manager. on.wsj.com/2nZWHuv (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)