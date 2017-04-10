April 10 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Top U.S. officials dialed up their criticism of Moscow and
blasted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad Sunday, heightening
tensions in advance of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit
to Russia this week. on.wsj.com/2nYMBZX
- Twin blasts claimed by Islamic State struck Egyptian
churches during Palm Sunday services, killing at least 47 people
in an escalating campaign of terrorism against the country's
Christian population. on.wsj.com/2oRYzs9
- Mondelez International Inc is preparing to look
for a successor to its chief executive, Irene Rosenfeld, as the
snack giant faces pressure from restive shareholders and the
broad shift to healthier eating habits. on.wsj.com/2nvub6I
- Chinese conglomerate HNA Holding Group Co said
Sunday it has made an offer to buy all the shares of
Singapore-listed logistics and warehousing firm CWT Ltd
, the latest in a series of deals by the Chinese
company. on.wsj.com/2oedeLm
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)