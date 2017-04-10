April 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Top U.S. officials dialed up their criticism of Moscow and blasted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad Sunday, heightening tensions in advance of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Russia this week. on.wsj.com/2nYMBZX

- Twin blasts claimed by Islamic State struck Egyptian churches during Palm Sunday services, killing at least 47 people in an escalating campaign of terrorism against the country's Christian population. on.wsj.com/2oRYzs9

- Mondelez International Inc is preparing to look for a successor to its chief executive, Irene Rosenfeld, as the snack giant faces pressure from restive shareholders and the broad shift to healthier eating habits. on.wsj.com/2nvub6I

- Chinese conglomerate HNA Holding Group Co said Sunday it has made an offer to buy all the shares of Singapore-listed logistics and warehousing firm CWT Ltd , the latest in a series of deals by the Chinese company. on.wsj.com/2oedeLm

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)